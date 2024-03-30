Hotter than usual summer on Cape Cod? Climate Prediction Center weighs in

Wouldn't it be great to have a toasty summer on Cape Cod, the kind where you don't need a thermal sweatshirt at the beach to stay warm? Sure, ice cream might melt a little faster, but that could be a small price to pay for superb swimming and outdoor activity weather.

Things may trend at least slightly in that direction, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center. According to its recently released seasonal outlook for June, July and August 2024, our region has a 50 to 60% probability of temperatures being above normal — a category the center labels as "Likely Above."

The seasonal temperature outlook for June, July and August from the Climate Prediction Center.

The center also issues seasonal outlooks for precipitation. Our region falls into the "Leaning Above" category, with a 33% to 40% probability of above normal precipitation for those months.

In 2023, Dan Collins, meteorologist at the Climate Prediction Center, told the Cape Cod Times that powerful computer models and significant staff hours formulate the outlooks, which are used by businesses, including the energy industry, for planning.

Collins said the seasonal outlooks are "more often than not indicative" of what eventually occurs in the temperature and precipitation departments. The outlooks are not forecasts because they don't predict future individual weather events, he said.

The seasonal precipitation outlook for June, July and August from the Climate Prediction Center.

And even shorter-term weather forecasting can be tricky business. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, "a seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80% of the time and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90% of the time. However, a 10-day — or longer — forecast is only right about half the time."

In an email to the Cape Cod Times, Doc Taylor of Falmouth, a Cape Cod weather expert and former meteorologist with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, wrote that he was familiar with the outlooks, but "I usually don't pay much attention."

Outlooks of "above normal temperatures could only be a tenth or two (of a degree) above normal and it would be hard to detect any impact," he added.

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod summer weather prediction: Hotter than usual?