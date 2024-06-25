Hotels taking piece of shopping center at Delsea Drive-Rt. 55

VINELAND — Two Marriott hotels are joining the line-up of retail, food, and banking businesses that have reshaped a former Kmart property here.

The Zoning Board on June 19 approved a proposal from locally owned Tower Hospitality for a four-story building on Delsea Drive near Route 55.

The board also agreed to creating a site for the hotels by subdividing 3.59 acres from a nearly 23-acre lot.

The plan is for a Townplace Suites by Marriott hotel and a Springhill Suites by Marriott to share the site in an arrangement known as dual branding. It allows the hotels to cater to separate customer bases while sharing some resources.

The project required the board issuing variances from local zoning rules, including a height restriction, although a hotel is a permitted use in that area. The building will have frontage on both South Delsea Drive (Route 47) and Old Union Road, which runs along the border with Millville.

According to a submission to the city, the hotels are "limited service” operations. For example, they can offer a complimentary breakfast to guests, but not a full-service restaurant..

Newcomer Associates prepared this rendering of two Marriott brand hotels, Springhill Suites and Townplace Suites, for review by the Vineland Zoning Board Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The hotels will be built on a new subdivision at 3880 S. Delsea Drive, near Millville.

Brothers Edward and Henry Roth are the developers, and their company owns three other hotels in Vineland.

A Kmart closed in October 2015 after more than three decades at that location. Vineland Delsea Drive LLC bought the property for $2.5 million in May 2017 and is the current owner.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority in March 2017 approved a $13 million redevelopment project. Under the project, the Kmart was renovated so furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan could open a 30,000-square-foot showroom and clothing retailer Gabe’s open in 50,000 square feet.

An Olive Garden restaurant and an ALDI food store followed, joining a pre-existing TD Bank and fast-food restaurant.

