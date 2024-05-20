Hoteliers push back as Volusia County Council considers expanding beach driving

With the Volusia County Council poised to talk about possibility of expanding beach driving in a portion of the core tourist district in Daytona Beach, some leaders of the area’s hotel industry are speaking out against the idea.

“Why take away a safe zone that we have encouraged for years?” stated Bob Davis, president and CEO of the Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County in an email over the weekend that called on the organization’s membership to speak out against expansion of beach driving.

“There are other areas to drive on,” Davis said.

The Volusia County Council is expected to talk at Tuesday's meeting about converting a stretch of beach into a drivable section. The section is from International Speedway Boulevard to Auditorium Boulevard in Daytona Beach, according to the County Council agenda.

Getting that additional section of the beach opened to driving would require more than a council vote. According to the county, it would also require action from the state of Florida.

Beachgoers can be seen on a stretch of beach in the no-driving zone near the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach. The Volusia County Council is considering opening up the area to traffic. Officials from area hotels oppose the idea.

"At a minimum, the action would require enactment of a special law allowing the Council to restore beach driving to that section of the beach," according to the county. "In addition to seeking a change to state law, the decision to convert a non-driving section of the beach to a driving section of the beach involves other legal issues, such as any needed amendment to the federal permit, customary use, and any outstanding contractual commitments."

The County Council voted in 1996 to take away beach driving when a certain amount of parking became available. Beach driving ended in this stretch in March 2000 when 1,500 parking spaces opened at the Ocean Center.

The area begins just south of the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort and includes the boardwalk and pier.

Council Chairman Jeff Brower, who is proposing the reopening of the beach, has stated that the decision killed beachside businesses.

That sentiment was echoed by Tom Caffrey, co-owner of the World's Most Famous Brewery on Main Street, among those leading the charge to restore beach driving along the stretch. He said he and others who are part of the merchant's association for the Main Street area asked Brower to put it on the agenda.

Caffrey, who plans to speak at Tuesday's meeting, said he grew up in the area and saw a drastic decline in business activity after beach driving closed.

"The beachside is unrecognizable from what it used to be," he said.

The County Council plans to discuss opening about a 1/2 mile stretch of Daytona Beach to driving.

Hoteliers offer opposition to expansion of beach driving

At least one hotelier who responded to Davis’ email expressed doubt that beach driving had much effect on beachside businesses on Main Street.

“I find it comical that the business owners think it’s the loss of beach driving that killed their business,” said Samir Naran, chief operating officer of Ormond Beach-based Premier Resorts & Management. “I would advise the council walk up and down Main Street and see if they would like to take their family there for an outing.”

Premier properties include Hilton Garden Inn; Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites; and the Best Western Daytona Inn Seabreeze; all in Daytona Beach; as well as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Daytona Beach Shores.

Premier also is investing $45 million to build its Renaissance by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront, a highly anticipated four-star resort on the site of the former Ocean Breeze Club at 640 N. Atlantic Ave. in the core tourist district. That property is expected to open this summer.

In an email response to Davis, Naran also speculated that reopening the proposed stretch of beach to driving also could open “a massive can of worms” related to Florida Department of Environmental Protection regulations for protecting sea turtles that could affect popular tourist activities including summer concerts at the Bandshell.

Others that opposed the change included beachside tourism veteran Stephen Farley, now among the managers of the beachfront Bahama House, who wrote that “the notion that we need to keep beach driving is outdated and illogical with today’s population.

“I am in favor of taking cars off the entire beach because of the potential of anyone being hit or runover by autos,” Farley said. “But, only if we can supply free offsite parking for people. I know, a tall order but that’s my opinion. The beach should be treated as a state park.”

Greg Perry, who manages three Daytona Beach-area properties for Atlanta-based Buckhead America Hospitality, responded that the no-driving zone “is a necessary option for our visitors, especially those with children.”

Davis said he is forwarding the email responses to County Council members on Monday and might attend Tuesday’s meeting to speak against expanded beach driving.

