Hotel Schroeder listed; Wisconsin Register of Historic places

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced on Wednesday, March 13 the listing of the Hotel Schroeder in Milwaukee on the State Register of Historic Places.

A news release from the Wisconsin Historical Society says the 25-story hotel was completed in 1928 and was the flagship of Milwaukee native Walter Schroeder’s hotel chain, which owned and operated hotels in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.

The Hotel Schroeder, designed by noted Chicago architects Holabird & Roche, was one of Milwaukee’s earliest skyscrapers with its emphasis on verticality and setbacks at the sixth and 20th floors. The exterior features low-relief stone ornament with common Art Deco motifs such as fluting, floral designs, shields and other figures. The interior, notably the public spaces on the lower levels, is highly ornate with gilded and elaborate metal ornamentation. A fourteen-story addition, known as the West Wing, was constructed in 2000 and designed by Kahler Slater.

The Hotel Schroeder was the premiere property in Walter Schroeder’s lodging portfolio, representing his goal to bring a modern hotel to Milwaukee as a symbol of the thriving community and to put the city on par with other large American cities in terms of the hospitality industry, the release says. Schroeder also made the new hotel his home with a suite on the 24th floor that served as his primary residence until the 1960s.

The State Register is Wisconsin's official list of state properties determined to be significant to Wisconsin's heritage. The State Historic Preservation Office at the Wisconsin Historical Society administers both the State Register and National Register in Wisconsin.