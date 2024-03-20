Hotel Northland building celebrates centennial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hotel Northland building is turning 100 years old and hotel staff hosted a party to celebrate with the public.

“They have such a long standing history and it’s important to celebrate their milestones and success as a community,” said Kayla Perron who attended the celebration with her friend Maria Santini on Tuesday.

The celebration included 1920’s themed costumes, food and drinks, and even a “scavenger hunt” throughout the hotel where attendees could learn about some of the hotel’s history.

“The passport game is pretty cool because it gives you an opportunity to go to each room and check out the rich history and theme of each room,” said Maria Santini.

The hotel opened its doors on March 21, 1924 and at the time it was the largest hotel in the entire state. For more than fifty years, Hotel Northland hosted countless athletes, celebrities, and politicians, quickly gaining the reputation as one of the best hotels in Northeast Wisconsin.

In the 1970s, it converted into apartment buildings before turning into a senior living community. Eventually, on Valentine’s Day in 2019 it reopened as a hotel.

“I think history really just shows you how far somebody has come so it just goes to show how much of a staple Hotel Northland is in the Green Bay area,” said Santini.

For some, when they step into the hotel they not only see Green Bay history but also family history

“The building meant so much to us and to our father,” said Sandy Lubow of Ashwaubenon. “This was home away from home for us for so many years.”

She said her dad, Bud Smet, worked at the hotel for over 50 years. His bell hop uniform from the 1950’s and an old article about him in a newspaper sits behind the front desk of the hotel lobby.

Lubow said her dad loved his job at the hotel. So much so that he actually retired in his early seventies and then decided to come out of retirement because he missed the people at the hotel so much.

She said her dad would tell her and her siblings about all the celebrities and athletes that he got to meet on the job. She said she remembers her dad counting up the tips he got, usually in quarters and other coins, every week.

From first communions to weddings, she said her family celebrated many major life events at the hotel. She said the biggest event of all was her dad’s retirement party when the whole family and everybody who worked at the hotel attended to celebrate her father’s time at the hotel.

She and several of her siblings also worked at the hotel doing things like waiting tables. She said she still vividly remembers how heavy the dinner trays were and how careful she had to be in an effort not to drop them when she was younger.

In September, hotel staff will host a special 1920’s themed dinner and event at the hotel.

