New hotel, condo development proposed for Southside Avenue in South Slope, near Pie.Zaa

ASHEVILLE - A new luxury condo and hotel is planned for the empty lot at 45 Southside Ave., according to city documents and a June 3 neighborhood meeting over Zoom, making it one of the several proposed for South Slope in recent years as the district known for its breweries and food continues to see rapid growth.

Al Sneeden told the Citizen Times June 4 he was the developer on the project, as the property, currently owned by Entero- Med, LLC, has been put under contract.

A new luxury condo and hotel is planned for 45 Southside Avenue, making it one of the several proposed for South Slope in recent years.

The proposed mixed-use hotel and condo development would only take up a portion of the lot proposed for the site, as another nearly half-acre parcel, close to JJ's Tire & Wheel, would be separated from the project, according to development documents.

Sneeden has previously worked on other projects throughout downtown and in South Slope, including the 45 Asheland luxury condos and condos at 145 Biltmore, through various development companies.

Though preliminary, current plans indicate the five-story building would include 21 hotel rooms and a level of parking beneath them, according to documents presented by Civil Design Concepts Project Manager Warren Sugg during the neighborhood meeting. Seven condos would be built above the hotel rooms with rooftop access and with most rooms proposed to have balconies.

Along Southside Avenue, the base of the building is proposed to include a nearly 2,000 square-foot retail opening and an entrance for a small 37-space parking garage. Another parking entrance will be located along Millard Avenue, along with new dumpster access, a new sidewalk, Sugg said.

Architect John Mang said the upper seven "penthouse-style" condominiums would be put up for sale with rooftop living space.

The Level II development project will require positive recommendations from the city Design Review Committee and Planning and Zoning Commission in order to see approval, according to a May 28 city of Asheville pre-application meeting on the development. Though the current address for the empty lot is 25 Southside Ave. on Google Maps, the new building will be 45 Southside Ave., according to the pre-application meeting.

"I would say the feedback that we got in the meeting minutes were very favorable on the project. We certainly have some things we still have to work through, but that meeting went very well," Sugg said of the pre-application meeting.

The 25-room "The Brewery District" hotel had been approved for the currently empty site at the intersection of Collier and Millard avenues in 2021, meaning the new 45 Southside development would be the second hotel adjacent to Burial Brewing and the late-night pizza parlor Pie.Zaa.

During the neighborhood meeting, Pie.Zaa owner Tyler Kotch brought up the potential problem of guests at the adjacent hotels getting thrown off by the restaurant being open late at night and playing music.

"That's kind of our thing," Kotch said of Pie.Zaa's music, noting he would want potential guests or residents to be aware the practice is part of the late night business.

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: New South Slope hotel, condo project proposed for Southside Avenue