Hotel City of Austin purchased in 2021 for domestic violence victims still sits vacant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though Austin City Council approved the purchase of a former hotel in northeast Austin in December 2021 — with the intent of using it as a family violence shelter — the building still sits vacant.

Next week, Austin City Council will vote on the construction contract for that property with STR Constructors. It’ll cost the city as much as $8.5 million, according to council documents.

The new shelter will be run by The Stop Abuse For Everyone Alliance (SAFE), an organization that serves violence and abuse survivors. They told us back when the property was purchased, the new shelter will provide residents with case management, children’s services and other resources to help families build a safer future. KXAN has reached out to SAFE for comment.

Austin City Council approves hotel purchase for new family violence shelter

In 2021, KXAN reported that a new space for family violence survivors hadn’t been added by the city in more than a decade. Council documents show the facility near East 51st Street and Ed Bluestein Boulevard is intended to add 50 beds to the current system.

Former hotel purchased by City of Austin in 2021 still sits vacant, though it’s intended to become a family violence shelter (KXAN photo/Alexis Candiani)

Former Austin City Council Member and current State Rep. Greg Casar brought the resolution forward in 2021, KXAN reported.

“We must get families and children off of the waiting list and into a safer place in our community. This is a true investment in public safety,” Casar said in a press release then.

