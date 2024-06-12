How hot will it be in Wisconsin this summer? Here's what the Climate Prediction Center says

It's been a hot one in Wisconsin.

Wisconsinites experienced the state's warmest winter on record this year, and Milwaukee's forecast features highs in the mid-80s later this week.

All this heat in 2024 has left us wondering whether this summer will be warmer than normal as well. Predictions from AccuWeather's long-range forecast team last month said to expect June through August temperatures 3 to 4 degrees above the historical average throughout most of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center is also indicating above-average temperatures in the Badger State this summer. Here's what the center is predicting.

How hot will summer 2024 be in Wisconsin?

The Climate Prediction Center's Seasonal Temperature Outlook for June, July and August 2024 predicts a 33% to 50% chance that average temperatures will be above normal in Wisconsin, with the highest chances for above-normal temps in the northeastern portion of the state, including the Green Bay and Door County areas.

According to State Climatology Office data, mean normal temperatures for Wisconsin in June, July and August are 65.1, 69.2 and 67.2 degrees, respectively. So far in June, Milwaukee has seen seven out of 10 days with above-normal high temperatures.

How much will it rain in summer 2024 in Wisconsin?

This spring was one of Milwaukee's rainiest in history, helping ward off drought conditions that plagued other parts of the state following a relatively dry winter.

This summer, the Climate Prediction Center says all of Wisconsin can expect "equal chances" of above-normal or below-normal precipitation in June, July and August. According to State Climatology Office data, on average, Wisconsin receives 4.7 inches of precipitation in June, 4.04 inches in July and 3.9 inches in August.

