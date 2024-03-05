Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Pittsburgh this summer

Have you ever wanted to watch a monster truck show in the dark?

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Pittsburgh for the first time this summer.

The show will be held at PPG Paints Arena three times between July 13 and July 14.

The Glow Party features spectacular lasers, dance parties and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the Hot Wheels Power Smashers™ Pre-Show, held two-and a-half hours prior to every performance.

Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

