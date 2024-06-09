Hot weekend, with possible showers and storms throughout the week

It’s hot this weekend, with some areas reaching a heat index well above a hundred.

A few spotty storms are still possible this evening, but most areas will miss out on any beneficial rain, as they will tomorrow.

Watch for wildfires as burn bans are in effect in most counties.

If you see smoke that may be a wildfire, call Florida Forest service, firefighters or 911.

Scattered storms are a little more likely on Monday, but then on Tuesday, an onslaught of tropical moisture will bring a high chance of passing rains, especially during afternoons, through the end of the week.

We’ll have to be ready in case some areas get too much and flood in low spots.

The risk of an organized tropical system forming in next week’s messy pattern is low, Channel 9 will monitor it all.

