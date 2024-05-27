Hot week with isolated afternoon storm chances

Some of the hottest weather so far this year will settle in across the state this week. A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible in eastern New Mexico.

It is a very warm Memorial Day all across New Mexico. The best news is winds are light and even calm this afternoon, a much needed improvement from the windy weather this weekend. Rain is trying to fall along the New Mexico and Colorado state line in the northern mountains. These showers will end later this evening. Winds will remain calm tonight with clear skies.

An even hotter day is on the way Tuesday afternoon. Albuquerque should finally see our first 90° day of the year, with triple-digit high temperatures in southeast New Mexico. A couple isolated storms will be possible near the Texas state line Tuesday afternoon. A backdoor cold front will move into the state Tuesday night, pushing all the way to the Arizona state line by Wednesday morning. This front will bring a breezy winds with it, and a gusty canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night. It will also increase the moisture in the atmosphere for Wednesday. This could bring better chances for afternoon showers and storms in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will be cooler across the state as well, but still near and warmer than average.

Temperatures will continue to stay warm into the end of the week, with even hotter temperatures through the week. A few isolated storms will be possible each afternoon in eastern New Mexico, especially along the Texas state line. These rain chances will also continue into the weekend. Winds will remain relatively light, with a few breezy spots in the afternoons.

