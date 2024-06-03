Hot week ahead for Northern California, NWS says

(FOX40.COM) — After a hot weekend, Northern California residents won’t be getting much of a break as the National Weather Service has administered another Excessive Heat Warning ahead of the upcoming week.

“An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Valley, Delta, and foothills Tuesday to Thursday,” NWS said. “Highs will be 95-108 degrees with warm overnight lows in the 60s to mid 70s.”

The agency emphasizes that everyone should make an effort to stay hydrated, avoid being outdoors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and try to stay in a cool place during the hottest times of the day.

FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Adam Epstein said on Friday, “The heat is trending up for next week. I expect 100 to 105-degree temperatures near Sacramento from Tuesday to Thursday.”

He added that the hottest temperatures should be expected on Wednesday.

Waterways in the area continue to run fast and cold, and NWS advises Northern California residents to use caution if they plan on entering any of them.

