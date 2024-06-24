Hot week ahead with daily chances for storms

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot week ahead with daily potential for storms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Northeast Florida on Monday afternoon for feels like temperatures approaching 106 - 108 degrees. Actual temperatures will reach the upper 90s near 100 degrees. It will be coolest along the beaches and warmest inland.

A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for much of the area. Actual temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 90s with a humid airmass pushing feels like temps above 105F. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/4XBK254O2X — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) June 24, 2024

A few afternoon showers and evening storms will develop with the risks of localized heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. However, not everyone will see these storms in their neighborhoods.

There will be similar weather patterns throughout the workweek with heat, humidity and daily chances for a few storms.

As for the tropics, there are no active storms in the Atlantic right now.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Very hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 98 (Record: 101 – 1914)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 96/Low 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 96/Low 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 95/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 93/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 93/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 78

