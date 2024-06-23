Hot weather and storms in Central Florida

Channel 9 is still monitoring two areas in the tropics, both of which are under low pressure.

The closest system is the same one that Channel 9 has been monitoring for more than a week; it’s now over Georgia.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it won’t develop; now that it’s over land, it will continue to weaken. But its presence nearby will enhance a few of our local storms north of Orlando through around sunset.

The second low-pressure area is moving right over where Tropical Storm Alberto passed a couple of days ago.

Channel 9 will continue monitoring it in case it briefly becomes a tropical depression. Still, the main hazards are heavy rains and flooding in some areas around Mexico that experienced tragic flooding from Alberto.

The rest of the evening will have storms with temperatures around 90 throughout next week.

Channel 9 also advises to watch out for lighting risk, especially mid-afternoons through early evenings.

