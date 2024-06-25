Hot weather is expected to stick around in Fort Collins: How to stay safe

Above-average temperatures are coming to Colorado for the next month, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, and with them, a risk of heat-related illnesses.

“Heat-related deaths have been increasing in the United States, with over 2,300 deaths across the country in 2023 alone. Last year during the warm season, 69 Larimer County residents visited an emergency department for heat-related illness,” a Larimer County Department of Health and Environment news release says.

A CSU climate change report shows there’s high confidence that temperature in Colorado has been increasing, a trend that is “strongly linked to the overall human influence on climate and recent global warming.”

And according to projections, this warming will continue. By 2050, an average year will likely be “as warm as the very warmest years on record through 2022," according to that report.

Here are some tips to stay safe:

Safety tips for the heat

According to Larimer County’s heat safety information page, people vulnerable to heat stress include infants, people 65 years of age and older, people who are pregnant and people with some chronic medical conditions.

The county shared the following recommendations in its news release and online:

If possible, avoid strenuous work or physical activity during the hottest time of the day.

Take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Avoid cooking and eating hot meals, stay hydrated and avoid alcohol.

Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

You can find a HeatRisk forecast for your zip code on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website and symptoms to look for heat exhaustion and heat stroke on the county’s website.

Fort Collins forecast for the last week of June

According to the National Weather Service (as of Monday morning, as shared in previous Coloradoan reporting):

Tuesday, June 25: 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98 and low around 63.

Wednesday, June 26: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 and low around 63.

Thursday, June 27: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 and low around 63.

Friday, June 28: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and low around 58.

Saturday, June 29: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 and low around 60.

Sunday, June 30: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Coloradoan reporter Miles Blumhardt contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Hot weather forecast in Fort Collins, tips to stay safe