Hot topics discussed in Tallahassee at Village Square 'Speed Dating with Local Leaders'

The joys of speed dating: getting dressed up, low commitment, witty questions, hoping to stand out. But one doesn't expect to run into, say, a city commissioner – unless it's at Village Square's "Speed Dating with Local Leaders."

Nearly 120 people and elected officials, nonprofit directors and agency heads were at Goodwood Museum and Gardens Wednesday night to "speed date:" Moving from table to table with interested residents away from the formality of commission chambers and board rooms.

Fifteen leaders from around the city and county were there:

Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson

Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe

Leon County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley

Director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV) Keith Bowers

Community Foundation of North Florida President & CEO Katrina Rolle

Children's Services Council Executive Director Cecka Rose Green

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna

Connection First President Jeremiah Murphy

Tallahassee/Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CSWG) Director Stephanie Shumate

Council on Culture & Arts (COCA) Executive Director Kathleen Spehar

Tallahassee Democrat News Director Jim Rosica

Village Square presents "Speed Date Your Local Leaders" at Goodwood Museum on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Kate Kile, Village Square's director of strategy and operations, kicked off the event by allowing the leaders to introduce themselves, many of them playing up the "speed dating" aspect of the event by jokingly including standard dating profile answers in their introductions.

O'Keefe said he enjoyed "dogs and long walks on the beach," and Hanna said his wife was not happy he was "back on the dating market," earning him laughs.

Kile reminded those in the crowd that the night was meant to be civil and to not grill the leaders, telling them to treat it like a first date. Indeed, many guests came prepared with questions and had specific leaders they were looking forward to talking with.

"I am interested in asking about approaching and having a Health in All Policies-type mentality," said Katrina Rivers, a registered nurse and the president of the Big Bend Black Nurses Association.

Like Rivers, many guests were members of organizations themselves, such as the Leon County Humane Society or Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association.

The local leaders also came prepared. Hanna had a poster board showing the improvements at Rickards High School since he became superintendent, for example, and Murphy came with handouts to better help explain the work Connection First is doing on helping people recover from trauma.

The biggest topics discussed by residents: homelessness, gun violence, affordable housing, and policy happenings at the state level.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell sits and listens to guests at the Village Square Tallahassee's Speed Date with Local Leaders event on April 3.

At one table, Revell shared that the biggest thing people could do to help tamp down gun violence was to lock up their cars, where many keep their guns. He noted how many of the guns used in crimes throughout Tallahassee have been stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Another group asked Richardson what he thinks of affordable housing and what the city is doing to help solve the issue.

"We've got a lot of initiatives in place but we've got to work with the community to make sure we address that issue," Richardson said. "We're working collaboratively with community-based organizations ... and my priority is homeownership and making homeownership available to those people that want to be housed."

Hanna later said many of his questions revolved around the politicizing of public schools when it comes to gender identity wars and book bans.

"[People] were concerned about how politicized our public schools have become and why our public school teachers have become targets," Hanna said. "I am and [the district] have continued to push back against the false narrative that's coming from the office of the governor and from some other elected officials and are continuing to support our teachers."

Upcoming meetings

If you missed Wednesday's speed dating event, you can see some local leaders at their usual meetings:

The Leon County Commission will meet April 9 at 3 p.m. at the county courthouse, 301 S. Monroe St.

The Leon County School Board will meet April 9 at 6 p.m. in the school board meeting room at the Aquilina Howell Center, 3955 W. Pensacola St.

The Tallahassee City Commission will meet April 10 at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 300 S. Adams St.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

