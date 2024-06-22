Hot temperatures and scattered storms forecast in Central Florida on Saturday afternoon

High pressure over the Atlantic waters is helping funnel deep moisture over Florida, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

Showers and storms will develop once the sea breeze reaches shore this afternoon, Covey said. With daytime heating and the unstable atmosphere, some of these showers and storms can produce frequent lightening, winds up to 40 mph and heavy downpours.

Several areas may have up to 1 to 3 inches of rain today, Covey said. Rain chances are 70%.

The high today will be 92 degrees and the low will be 76 degrees.