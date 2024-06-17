Hot temperatures expected to subside by weekend

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Scorching hot temperatures reached Northern Michigan this week, with humidity making things feel even hotter.

A high pressure system brought warmer and more humid weather into the area. The worst of the heat is expected to persist through the middle of the week, said Nicole Sprinkles, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Gaylord office.

The temperatures are expected to reach their highest on Wednesday, bringing in a temperature range of 81 to 95 degrees throughout the region. By Thursday, Sprinkles said, there may be some respite from the heat in the form of storms.

"By the weekend, it'll start to cool more noticeably," Sprinkles said.

She said that while the chances of showers can lower temperatures — bringing cloud coverage and lower temperatures — there's also a chance it brings more humidity with it, potentially making it feel hotter than it is temperature wise.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

While the temperatures are warm, Northern Michigan is relieved from the worst of it. Many downstate communities have a heat advisory in effect until Friday evening.

"They're less in the track of the storms and the showers that we could experience up here, which would ... give us more cloud cover and then hinder those higher temperatures," Sprinkles said.

While hot weather systems come through, Sprinkles said the weather service is reminding people to be mindful of the heat, and remember not to leave any pets or children inside of cars, be sure to check forecasts and drink plenty of water.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Hot temperatures in Northern Michigan expected to subside by weekend