Hot temperatures expected to stay through weekend; chance of severe weather Wednesday

There is a marginal chance for severe weather today. In addition, northern Ohio remains under a heat advisory until Friday at 8 p.m.

It's a pattern northern Ohio residents are well acquainted with by now: steamy temperatures and a possibility of storms.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday's high temperature is supposed to be around 89 degrees, with heat index values as high as 98. There also is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Wednesday's low will be around 72 degrees.

In addition, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The primary threat is damaging wind gusts. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Northern Ohio remains under a heat advisory through Friday at 8 p.m., with heat index values of 100 degrees to 104 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. The prolonged nature of the heat may increase heat stress with time. People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to stay around or near 90 degrees through Sunday.

Thursday's high will be near 92 degrees, with heat index values as high as 96 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Low temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Friday's high temperature also will be around 92 degrees, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Friday's low will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday's high is expected to be around 94 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Saturday's low will be around 74.

Sunday's high is expected to be around 94 degrees, with a chance of precipitation at 60%. Low temperatures on Sunday will be around 65 degrees.

Residents could see a brief respite from the heat Monday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. On Tuesday, the heat returns, with an expected high of around 87 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Forecast: Temperatures around 90s expected through weekend in Akron area