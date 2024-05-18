How hot will summer be in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? Here's what AccuWeather predicts

Keep an eye on your energy bill this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say temperatures are expected to rise two to four degrees above the historical average in more than half the country this upcoming summer, making it one of the hottest on record for many areas in the United States.

Here in New York, temperatures could be at least 2 to 3 degrees higher than average. Long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said New York City and the surrounding areas could see twice as many 90-degree days than in 2023, which had 12. Highs are also expected to pass 90 degrees more frequently in Northeast cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

The Northeast may also be in for another summer of breaking storm and rainfall records. Last year, the Lower Hudson Valley was hit with major rainstorms throughout the summer season that cost nearly $81 million in damages.

Historic hurricane season, flooding possible

Many coastal states could experience flooding and a historic hurricane season, while other states may experience major droughts. The New York metro region is expected to experience its worst storms in July and August, but dry weather in late summer "could result in some of the hottest weather for the region," Pastelok said.

The weather forecasting service released an early warning in February for a possible "super-charged" hurricane season in 2024 with the return of a La Niña pattern.

In 2024, AccuWeather predicts 20 to 25 named storms compared to 19 in 2023 and around eight to 12 hurricanes for the year. In 2023, the U.S. experienced seven hurricanes, three of them with major impacts.

According to the National Weather Service, the average normal temperature for White Plains in June is 68 degrees, 74 degrees in July and 72 degrees in August.

In 2023, the Lower Hudson Valley experienced six days that were 90 degrees or hotter. Three were in July and three were in September, including the hottest day of the year on Sept. 7 at 93 degrees. The second hottest day of the year was July 6 with a high at 92 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester, Rockland NY weather: Accuweather summer forecast for 2024