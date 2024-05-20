Hot, summer-like start to week; storms arrive midweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 88

Tonight: Few clouds, low 66

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, isolated sprinkle, high 88

Wednesday: Storms later, high 85

Thursday: Showers early, clearing, high 77

Friday: Partly cloudy, showers late, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We continue our stretch of hot, summer-like temperatures on this Monday, with highs warming to the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with only a few clouds out during the afternoon, and just a light wind. Luckily, humidity remains mostly pleasant, just nearing a “muggy” feel.

For our Tuesday, we remain mainly dry, with lots of sunshine, and highs warming back into the upper 80s. We’ll see just a very isolated sprinkle chance for our Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the pattern starts to change. We start the day mainly dry, with increasing clouds, and highs warming into the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms then return later into the evening and overnight hours. This is a timeframe we’ll be watching for the potential for some stronger storm activity.

Showers linger into at least the first half of our Thursday, but they’ll gradually get lighter. Expect Highs Thursday to fall back to the upper 70s, with gradual clearing later in the day.

Friday looks to remain mostly dry, with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll then see the chance for showers later Friday and overnight into early Saturday.

-McKenna

