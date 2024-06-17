Hot start: Erie reaches record-tying high on first day of heat wave

Erie started the first day of a nearly weeklong heat wave by tying the record high for the date.

The official temperature at Erie International Airport reached 90 degrees Monday at 2:51 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It matches the record temperature for June 17, set in 2018.

More records could be tied or broken this week, as forecast highs are expected to be around 90 at the airport each of the next three days. The record highs for those dates:

June 18 (Tuesday) — 92 (set in 2018)

June 19 (Wednesday) — 92 (1931)

June 20 (Thursday) — 92 (2016)

The NWS is projecting scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with a high near 91.

Heat advisory issued for Central Pennsylvania with excessive temps forecasted in western Pennsylvania.

Take caution in excessive heat

Temperatures this high for several consecutive days can wear people down and make them more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, said Dr. Matt McCarthy, a Saint Vincent Hospital emergency physician.

"You don't sleep well, you're not cooling off well, you're not hydrating enough, so the longer this goes on, the worse it can get," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said people should be especially aware of someone who stops sweating and displays stroke-like symptoms, including confusion and memory problems.

"They may also have a severe headache and vomiting," McCarthy said.

If those are the symptoms, they need to be taken to an emergency department as soon as possible, McCarthy said.

