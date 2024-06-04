Hot Springs working to fix sewer overflow issue after Lake Catherine swimming area closure

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A swimming area at Lake Catherine in Hot Springs closed briefly late last week due to concerns over water quality as a result of sewer overflow.

Arkansas State Parks announced last week the closure of a swimming area of Lake Catherine for the safety of people who swim there due to concerns from the Department of Environmental Quality about sewer overflow into Gulpha Creek, which flows into the lake.

Arkansas getting $343,000 in federal funds as part of EPA Stormwater and Sewer Infrastructure program

The swimming area has reopened after water tests from the Arkansas Department of Health met the appropriate standards though the issue of sewer overflow remains, leaving people who live in the area concerned. The city said they’ve been working to fix the problem.

City manager Bill Burrough said this has been an ongoing issue and they’re working to fix infrastructure across the city.

“The issues that we’re experiencing, we had a 20-inch force main, basically what conveys wastewater from that pump station to our plant, has failed. We’re not able to operate all the pumps at the pump station,” Burrough said.

Working4You: Tracking down sewage company after months of wastewater overflow in Higgins

They’re now installing a new 24-inch pipe, larger than the one that is failing now.

“In that specific area, we’ve got about $16 million, and that’s for a new 24-inch wastewater main, as well as a $10 million new pump station that will be in addition to the one we have now,” Burrough said.

Lots of rain can cause overflow too, but he doesn’t expect that to be a huge problem with the new pipe.

JD Beasley and Sonja Hogsett live in the area. They said are ready for the problem to be fixed and shared their hope for the future.

“It’s a start, and I’ve seen it and I’ve been watching,” Beasley said.

“Cleaner lake,” Hogsett added

Burrough said the new pipe should be complete by June 21.

Arkansas announces $79 million in water project funding

KARK 4 News reached out to the ADH and the ADEQ for more details on the testing and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.