Hot Springs to host affordable housing presentation, panel discussion

on June 24, the Hot Springs Citizens Committee's affordable housing subcommittee will host a public panel discussion event, "Pathways to Housing in Hot Springs" at the Hot Springs Community Center, pictured here.

HOT SPRINGS - As in most everywhere else throughout Western North Carolina, in Hot Springs, the issue of access to housing is one of the most pressing issues facing the town, and the town has formed a subcommittee in its best attempt to tackle the topic.

The newly formed Hot Springs Citizens Committee's affordable housing subcommittee will hold its first meeting June 24 at the Hot Springs Community Center in a free, community-organized event, "Pathways to Housing in Hot Springs."

Panelists for the event will include Mayor Abby Norton; Ben Houser, Hot Springs zoning administrator and a contractor with Appalachian Construction Group; Chris Eastman of State Employees Credit Union; Madison County Planning Board member Ken Kashuba; Hot Springs Housing Authority Executive Director Melanie Prater; and Steve and Cindy Dubose, who own Mountain Home Properties, a local real estate agency.

When the five Hot Springs Town Board candidates met the last week of October 2023 in a candidate town hall ahead of the election, the candidates weighed in on affordable housing, as it was and is one of the most talked about issues facing the town.

According to Andy Fulton, the Hot Springs Citizens Committee's vice chair, the "Pathways to Housing in Hot Springs" event will focus on education and awareness of home ownership and rental availability in Hot Springs. The public event will see the panelists discuss homeownership, renting, new construction, financing, zoning as well as funding opportunities through state programs that assist with down payments.

With Mountain Home Properties, the DuBoses primarily serve Madison County, but also Buncombe, Haywood, Swain and Jackson counties. Cindy DuBose has worked in real estate in Western North Carolina for more than 30 years.

In a May 2022 conversation with Cindy DuBose, she said she has witnessed an "incredible increase in sales" in Madison County, and a particularly pronounced change in areas of Hot Springs.

"In Madison County, and especially out in Spring Creek or Laurel, it was not unusual for things to be on the market for six months to a year, maybe even longer for some places," DuBose said.

"But what was on the market that had been sitting for a long period of time, everything has sold really fast. There's just not much left at all."

Ike Lassiter, one of the members of the Hot Springs Citizens Committee, said the ideal for the presentation/panel discussion event originates with the Construction Professionals Network Institute's April 2023 two-day workshop in Hot Springs, in which the organization and Appalachian State University’s Department of Geography and Planning conducted a post-workshop report with recommendations to support subsequent action for the town.

According to the report, sustainable growth and shared community values were the two strongest sentiments that residents expressed at the workshop.

"The competing interests between growth and cost control is one of the most significant points of contention in the town, as residents warned against relying too heavily on tourism, but also advocated for building more affordable housing," the report said.

According to Lassiter, while the affordable housing subcommittee has met a number of times, the June 24 meeting will be the first meeting open to the public.

The affordable housing subcommittee is one of a number of the town's subcommittees under its Hot Springs Citizens Committee. The Citizens Committee has 16 members, including Chair David Wagner and Kristin Robinson, who serves as secretary treasurer.

Norton said the subcommittees would help with issues such as acquiring grant funding for City Hall, as well as repairs to the community center.

"They'll be responsible for the priority of these recommendations from CPNI and do subcommittees, so that way everybody won't be working on the same thing."

But according to Lassiter, the issue of affordable housing is maybe the most difficult one to tackle.

"It's a real challenge," Lassiter said. "There's another subcommittee that deals with town-owned properties, like the community center. Things like that, in a way, it's easier to deal with. You just have to get money and get a decision made.

"When you're talking about housing with people, you get very broad, complicated business."

While the question of abandoned properties is an issue that Lassiter said is also "lurking in the background," the topic of public housing will be one of the main talking points in the June 24 discussion and presentation.

"What we're going to talk about now is what can be done," Lassiter said. "There's public housing, and there's Section 8 housing, which is run out of Mars Hill, which is federally subsidized. Melanie Prater is going to be there representing Hot Springs Housing Authority. There are several places in town that have publicly-owned housing, and Prater handles that project."

Prater will also discuss the concept of Section 8 housing in Hot Springs, Lassiter said.

The "Pathways to Housing in Hot Springs" event will take place June 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Hot Springs Community Center, located at 43 Andrews Ave. N. in Hot Springs.

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Hot Springs to host affordable housing presentation, panel discussion