Hot Springs family finds shelter in minivan during Thursday night tornado

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs family sought shelter in a minivan after leaving their son’s basketball game, trying to make it home before Thursday evening’s tornado hit in the Hot Springs Village area.

“When I was driving, I noticed a piece of a tree go past me, and then there was so much rain so fast that it kind of just turned white on us,” Brad Fausett said. “It kind of opened up for a second as soon as it did I saw a ditch and an embankment and I could feel the car shifting with the wind so I thought I got to put it in the ditch and I tried to stick it next to that embankment as hard as I could,” Brad Fausett said.

“Chainsaw symphony” Hot Springs Village cleans up tornado damage

His daughter Nathalia Zayas said it was a crazy experience.

“Well, everybody was really scared, and I was just trying to get everybody on the floorboard and keep them on the floorboard as long as I could,” Fausett said.

A car with four kids, the youngest was shaken “pretty good.”

National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado in Hot Springs Village

“Once we got in the ditch, I felt a lot better,” Fausett said. “The trees had all fallen down, the powerline had fallen almost on top of us, but again that ditch embankment actually helped us.”

There wasn’t a need to call 911 because coming over the opposite side of the road was a Hot Springs Village Police Officer.

“The Hot Springs Village Police Officer was pulling up on the other side of the storm at the same time he came barreling through and got to us, and then right as soon as he got to us the fire department showed up behind us,” Fausett said.

Thousands of Arkansas customers without power after Thursday night storm

The van was left there for the night as a wrecker was needed to pull it out and as it was still covered by downed powerlines. Once it was recovered, the van was drivable and not even a scratch.

That night, the family was able to make it home with some help from a man named Mike.

“He piled everybody into the truck, and it took us about two hours to go 10 miles, but we made it eventually,” Fausett said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.