Hot Springs approves repairs to well house after January high winds caused roof to fly off

High winds in early January forced the rooves off of two Hot Springs-owned facilities, including city hall, pictured here.

HOT SPRINGS - High winds have wreaked havoc on a number of Hot Springs' town buildings and facilities, including city hall and its wellhouse, as the winds blew the roofs off both buildings

In its March 4 meeting, the Hot Springs Town Board approved entering into a contract for more than $4,000 to replace the roof at the town's well house, located at 131 French Broad Circle.

The board approved a $50,000 transfer from its fund balance to be appropriated in its Water and Sewer Fund.

According to Norton, the purpose of the amendment was to budget for emergency repairs to its water system, which include a pump at its main well, and a new control panel and backup panel at its small well, as well as the labor associated with the installation.

Norton told The News-Record the pump at the main well failed, and the control panel for the pumps partially failed.

"We thought it would be best to go ahead and buy another pump, in case that one also goes down," Norton said. "If we have it, we won't have to wait two weeks, three weeks."

Board member Dan Myers questioned whether the $50,000 would cover the costs of the panel and the pump.

"That $50,000 we just approved to go into the Water and Sewer Fund is more than we're going to need for the pump and the panel, correct?"

But Mayor Abby Norton said the proposed figure was initially lower than $50,000, but she raised it, as the town wasn't sure the $50,000 would cover the costs.

"That's why I increased it to $50,000, so that we would have enough for sure to cover it," Norton said. "Sidney Mashburn, the accountant, said we can do that and then replace what we don't use, and put it back into the fund balance."

Board member Jeanne Gentry said the town has money in the budget for repairs such as replacing a roof, but a new pump and panel will present a bigger hit to the town's expenses.

"We have money in the budget for stuff like that, but the problem with the pump going down and the cost involved is way more than what we would have enough money to pay for it, within the budget," Gentry said.

Myers said since the town has purchased a new pump and panel, it should have a new roof over the facility as well.

"Well, we're putting a new panel in there," Myers said. "We need to have a solid roof over it, with a brand new panel."

Insurance questions

To replace the well house roof, the town agreed to enter into a contract with Jimmy Moore, a former Hot Springs board member who served on the board through November, for $4,400. The town also received a $5,200 bid from Eddie Rice of Rice's Roofing and Sheet Metal in Mars Hill.

The decision to enter into a contract with Moore comes after the board tabled a vote in its February meeting on the matter, as the board wanted to determine whether the two contractors had insurance.

According to Norton, Moore does not have insurance, a factor in his price being more affordable than Rice's.

"Anything under $30,000, they don't have to have a general contractor's license," Norton said. "They do if it's $30,000 and over."

But this raised the question of liability, Myers said.

"So, if something happens and one of the workers gets injured, they're on our property," Myers said. "Who's liable?"

Board attorney Ron Moore said as Moore operates as an independent contractor, the town would not be liable if one of Moore's crew members were to get injured on town property.

More: Robert E. Lee Plaque discussion Hot Springs hears from organization about plans to fund half of Robert E. Lee plaque costs

More: Hot Springs 'star of PBS show' Hot Springs in national spotlight as 'star of the show' in new PBS program

The town also received $3,100 from its state insurance company, Interlocal Risk Financing Fund of North Carolina, to replace the wellhouse roof.

The insurance company issued a $5,400 check to the town to replace its city hall roof as well, according to town clerk Nancy Thomas. Both checks were deposited into the town's general fund to reimburse the town's expenditures.

The Hot Springs Town Board's next meeting is April 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 186 Bridge St.

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Hot Springs approves repairs to roofs at well house after high winds