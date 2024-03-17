‘Hot Rods for Heroes’ raises money for veterans

Honor Flight Central Florida celebrated its sixth annual Veteran’s Celebration Saturday afternoon.

The “Hot Rods for Heroes” event showcased over 200 classic and modern show cars, trucks and bikes at the Oviedo Mall.

People paid tribute to veterans who were showing off their own classic vehicles.

There were Top 10 and Best in Show awards and a bagpipe performance from the City of Mount Dora and Central Florida First Responders Pipes & Drums.

All the show proceeds will directly provide veterans with free honor flights.

The Honor Flight Network was created to honor veterans for their sacrifices, and the Central Florida hub serves.

