Hot Oregon weather, cold waters is recipe for danger

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer arrived quickly in Oregon. You may want to take a dip in the water to begin your summer fun. However, you must be aware the temperatures warmed up but the waters haven’t.

The water temperature in the Sandy River “right now is around 42-43 degrees. So it might be hot right now on shore, you might be feeling 85 degrees. That water is very cold. It’s colder than the ocean right now,” said Lt. Jasmine Zimmer Stucky with the Corbett Fire Department.

A man walks in the Sandy River in Corbett, May 11, 2024 (KOIN)

On Friday night, a man who became disoriented after entering the cold water was rescued from the Sandy River near Lewis and Clark State Park. Another swimmer rescued the man, pulling him to safety. He’s expected to make a full recovery, Zimmer Stucky told KOIN 6 News.

Man rescued from Sandy River after getting ‘disoriented’ in cold water

“From 2019 to 2022, nine people lost their lives to drowning in the Sandy River. This river is colder than it looks, its faster than it looks, there are steep drop offs,” she said. “It’s a serious river that requires everyone’s attention.”

“Temperatures may be warming up this weekend, but lakes and rivers are still cold enough to shock and immobilize even the strongest swimmers,” Clark County health officer and Public Health director Dr. Alan Melnick said in a statement.

There are, of course, safety tips to keep you and your family safe this year and every year. Among them:

Know your limits

Don’t swim alone

Avoid fast-flowing water

Keep a close eye on your kids

Wear a life jacket

Don’t dive into shallow waters or jump off bridges or cliffs

Don’t drink or use marijuana when swimming or boating.

Lt. Jasmine Zimmer Stucky holds a life jacket along the Sandy River, May 11, 2024 (KOIN)

“There is so much water moving down this river right now and people need to be careful they’re not swept down the river or getting their feet stuck in the rocks, getting caught up in the currents and taken way downstream,” Zimmer Stucky said.

There are 5 different spots along the Sandy River where life jackets will be placed for anyone’s use, she said. Three spots are at Dabney State Park with the others at Lewis & Clark State Park, including a spot at the boat ramp.

A child in a small boat with a life jacket on the Sandy River, May 11, 2024 (KOIN)

And if you see someone struggling in the water there is one thing that you should definitely do.

“If you witness a drowning incident, the first thing is to call 911,” she said. “I wouldn’t recommend making a second victim. If you, yourself, have been drinking, if you’re not a strong swimmer, if they’re far out in the current, don’t take that risk.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.