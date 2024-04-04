Hot off the press: Here's the latest eclipse cloud forecast for Florida, totality travelers

T-minus 4 days.

On Monday afternoon, a total eclipse of the sun will cross over a dozen states as it traverses from Texas to Maine. Millions of people are expected to travel to see it.

Indeed, for just the second time in seven years, day will suddenly become night for a few brief, wondrous minutes as the orbiting moon blocks the sun's light along a southwest-to-northeast path across the continent.

But where will clouds ruin the spectacle?

Here's the latest 'bad news' weather forecast

AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg said places along or near the path of totality that will have poor viewing conditions appear to be from Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, where it is likely to be rather cloudy with showers and perhaps some thunderstorms.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a branch of the National Weather Service, agrees, predicting that "cloud cover in the path of totality continues to look most likely from Texas through southern Arkansas, as well as for portions of the Ohio Valley, including Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania."

In addition to the clouds, the WPC also forecasts stormy weather: "Rain showers and thunderstorms are becoming more likely across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Some of the storms may become severe Monday night."

In a national cloud forecast released Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a somewhat optimistic forecast for Florida.

"Down in the FL Panhandle, southeast AL, and southwest GA we're looking at mostly-clear/partly-cloudy skies."

For the rest of the nation, their advice was "totality or bust, check the forecast and adjust."

Here's the full forecast.

Here are the latest key messages for the upcoming total solar eclipse! If you're traveling, be sure to check the weather forecast for your travel days as well as eclipse day. Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding will be possible in the south-central U.S. Mon evening and Tues. pic.twitter.com/RkvlUb9ZGs — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 4, 2024

The National Weather Service is predicting Tallahassee will have 30% cloud coverage on Monday during the eclipse.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Solar eclipse: Latest cloud forecast for totality viewers, Florida