Hot, muggy weather with chance of storms on tap this week

The first real heat of summer will wallop Millwaukee this week.

The forecast calls for highs in the 90s and multiple chances for thunderstorms throughout the week.

"This is our first bout of warm and muggy conditions this summer," said Andrew Quigley, a National Weather Service meterologist in the local Sullivan office. The dew point will approach the 70-degree mark, which is "not just humid but pushing oppressive."

Milwaukee forecast calls for hot temps, humidity

A humid air mass is building Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 89 degrees.

Peak heat will happen Monday, with a high of 92 degrees and a heat index of 95. There's a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mugginess will hang on through the first half of this week. Tuesday's high is forecasted to be 90 degrees.

Part of Wisconsin will face heavy rain

Repeat periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the week beginning Wednesday, Quigley said.

The storm will stall somewhere in Wisconsin, likely in the central or western part of the state.

The Milwaukee forecast for Wednesday includes a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect sunny and hot conditions with a high near 90 degrees.

Hot weather safety tips

AccuWeather and the Farmers' Almanac predict a hotter-than-normal summer for Wisconsin this year.

Hot weather can cause heat-related illness and even death. The Milwaukee Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Weather Service offer these hot weather safety tips:

Slow down and limit physical activity.

Spend time in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Don't leave kids or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers. Use wet towels on your skin to cool down.

Don't rely on fans as primary cooling devices.

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, which can increase heat effects.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather forecast calls for hot temps, humidity