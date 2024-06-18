How hot will it be in Milwaukee today, and when will things cool down?

Yesterday, Milwaukee saw its hottest day so far in 2024.

The city tied its June 17 high temperature record of 94 degrees, set in 1994. The hot weather is expected to persist today and tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s and even higher heat indices thanks to high humidity.

Ori Anna Latona, of Glendale plays in the sand on the beach near Lake Michigan.

How hot will it be in Milwaukee today? When will it be the hottest?

Milwaukee is forecasted to see a high of 92 degrees on Tuesday, with a heat index of about 95. Hot weather is expected between noon and 7 p.m., said local National Weather Service meteorologist J.J. Wood, with the day's hottest temperatures around 5 p.m.

"We will see southerly winds, so winds will remain offshore, and we won't get any cooling near the lake," Wood said. "The only area that might see some cooling would be up north of Port Washington, near Sheboygan. The way the land is up there, southerly winds might actually cool things off."

Wednesday will also be a hot one, with a mid-afternoon high of 90 degrees forecasted for Milwaukee. A cold front is expected to move into the area Wednesday evening, potentially bringing showers and storms through Thursday morning.

When will temperatures cool down in Milwaukee?

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s on Thursday as southerly winds shift to northeasterly winds off the lake, Wood said.

This respite could be short-lived, however, as things are likely to heat up again over the weekend. A high of 89 is currently in the forecast for Saturday.

Why is it so hot in Milwaukee this week?

There is currently a "really strong ridge" in the jetstream, pushing cool air significantly further north of Milwaukee and allowing warm, moist air from the south to build into the region, local NWS meteorologist Benjamin Sheppard explained.

The ridge is expected to break down Thursday and drift east, cooling down Wisconsin and heating up the northeastern United States.

Hot weather safety tips

Hot weather can cause heat-related illness and even death. The Milwaukee Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer these hot weather safety tips:

Slow down and limit physical activity.

Spend time in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Don't leave kids or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers. Use wet towels on your skin to cool down.

Don't rely on fans as primary cooling devices.

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, which can increase heat effects.

