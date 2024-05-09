How hot will Miami feel during Mother’s Day weekend? Heat index forecast in the 100s

Mother’s Day is fast approaching.

You’re probably buying flowers, gifts and making plans to celebrate the mothers in your family this weekend.

But will South Florida feel too hot to spend time dining outdoors or on the beach?

Here’s the weather forecast for Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Beachgoers sunbathe at Las Olas Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Heat index in the 100s

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to people when humidity is combined with air temperature. When humidity is high, our bodies have a harder time to cool off.

National Weather Service forecasters expect increasingly high heat indices — slightly lowering Sunday.

Take a look a this weekend’s feel-like temperatures:

▪ Friday: Miami (98F), Fort Lauderdale (96F) and West Palm Beach (99F)

▪ Saturday: Miami (103F), Fort Lauderdale (101F) and West Palm Beach (101F)

▪ Sunday: Miami (94F), Fort Lauderdale (93F) and West Palm Beach (96F)

South Florida’s western suburbs, forecasters say, could have a maximum heat index of 105F.

Aaron McElwain, 13, drinks some water after riding his scooter at Haulover Skateboard Park on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami-Dade County issued a heat advisory for residents after the National Weather Service estimated the heat index would reach between 105 and 108 degrees.

How to avoid heat exhaustion, strokes

With the warming trend and prolonged exposure to the elements, comes an increased risk of heat exhaustion and illness, the National Weather Service said. It happens when the body experiences an excessive loss of water and salt through sweating.

The likeliness of experiencing heat exhaustion increases Saturday, particularly in the western suburbs.

Sunday’s lower humidity levels should help lower these risks, but people should continue to exercise caution.

Here are some of the symptoms caused by heat exhaustion:

▪ Heavy sweating

▪ Cold, pale and clammy skin

▪ Fast or weak pulse

▪ Nausea, vomiting or dizziness

▪ Muscle cramps

▪ Feeling tired or weak

▪ Headache

▪ Fainting

If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, they must move to a cool place, sip water and put cool and wet cloths on their body. If they throw up of if symptoms last over an hour, call 911.

Heat strokes happen when the body’s temperature increases rapidly and can no longer be controlled.

Heat stroke symptoms also include:

▪ Body temperature of 103F or higher

▪ Hot, red, dry or damp skin

▪ Fast, strong pulse

When suffering from a heatstroke, always call 911.

For a full list of symptoms and recommendations, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.

Despite the rainy weather condition, a shopper makes use of an umbrella as she heads to her car after shopping at Walmart in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Will it rain?

South Florida’s rain chances will remain under 20% Friday but scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s rain chances:

▪ Miami: 31%

▪ Fort Lauderdale: 34%

▪ West Palm Beach: 37%

Rain chances are expected to go under 20% on Sunday.

Rainfall as much as a quarter of an inch is forecast for Broward and Palm Beach counties through Sunday.