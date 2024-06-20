Hot, humid, today; dangerous heat expected for this weekend’s air show

A dangerous heat wave will continue across the Miami Valley through this weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to track these hot temperatures. She has the latest this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>RELATED: Heat indexes exceed 100 degrees; more dangerous temps are on the way

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for the entire Miami Valley except for Randolph County.

An Air Quality Alert has also been issued today for Butler and Warren counties in Ohio.

It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

>>RELATED: Dayton Air Show organizers ‘stepping up’ their game to keep everyone cool amid hot temps

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperatures will continue to be in the mid-90s with heat indices over 100 degrees, according to Ritz.

Overnight lows are not expected to get out of the 70s.

Dangerous heat is also expected for this weekend’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated and take precautions against heat exhaustion.

>>Ways to enjoy summer without breaking the bank

There is a chance for a few showers or storms on Sunday, Ritz says.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop below 90 degrees on Monday, but that won’t last long.

We will continue to provide updates.