Hot, humid temperatures trigger heat advisory Sunday, followed by weeklong storms

Mother Nature is packing a wallop this week as high temperatures and dew points have triggered a heat advisory on Sunday followed by a week of heavy rain expected to deluge the Twin Cities metro area, causing possible damaging winds, hail and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

As the rain tapers off Saturday night, hot and humid air will move into the area. Sunday’s highs could reach the lower 90s. Along with a possible dew point in the low to mid-70s, the heat index could soar as high as 102.

The heat wave will be followed by multiple rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms and potential flash flooding for the rest of the week, the weather service warned.

The forecast calls for rain in the metro beginning Monday and lasting at least through next Sunday.

Some areas could receive as much as 6 inches of rain in a seven-day period, the weather service said.

