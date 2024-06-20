It will be hot and humid again today, but relief is in sight. What to expect.

PROVIDENCE – The hottest day of the recent hot spell is expected today, the first day of astronomical summer, with the temperature forecast to reach 93 degrees in the Providence area.

The summer solstice arrives at 4:51 p.m. today, marking the first day of summer for the Northern Hemisphere as the sun takes is northernmost path in the sky. (Meteorologists count June 1 as the first day of summer.)

First heat wave of the year should end today

If the temperature does reach 90 degrees today, it will mark the first heat wave − three or more consecutive days with temperatures of 90 or higher − in two years. The high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday hit 90 and 91 respectively, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should also mark the end of the heat wave since "a backdoor cold front" will move across the region from northeast to southwest on Friday, potentially triggering thunderstorms. The high temperature Friday is nevertheless expected to reach 86 degrees, according to the weather service.

Until then, expect "one more day of dangerous heat and humidity," the weather service says in its forecast discussion. "Oppressive" dew points in the low 70s will lead to heat indexes of 95 to 104 in portions of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts away from the coast, the weather service says.

A heat advisory is in place for northern Rhode Island and inland Massachusetts until 7 p.m. today.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the weather service says.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has also issued an air quality action day from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. because ground level ozone concentration could approach or exceed unhealthy levels. The DEM recommends limiting outdoor activity and staying in air-conditioned space when possible.

