Hot, hot, hot: Heat wave across Canton & Ohio expected to last until Friday evening

A National Weather Service map shows today's forecast for the heat index, which takes into account temperature and humidity, giving a value of how hot it will feel. The heat index for the Akron-Canton area could reach 100 degrees.

The combination of temperature and humidity could make the outdoor air feel like it's 100 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service office forecast for the Akron-Canton area.

The agency's Cleveland office has a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Prolonged dangerously hot conditions with heat index values in excess of 100 degrees are likely all over northern Ohio.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s through the work week, with the forecast high not dropping below 90 until Sunday. Nighttime low temperatures will be the low 70s.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Recommended precautions are: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Today's forecast high is near 93. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. It will be sunny with a southwest wind at 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts would be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Expect it to be partly cloudy, with a low around 72 and a south wind at 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts would total less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Here's the weather service forecast through Sunday:

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 73. Light south wind.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 72.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

How to beat the hot weather

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in over one thousand fatalities each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heat can be very taxing on the body. Heat-related illnesses can occur within a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others. The following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat. The weather service advises people to check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults, particularly those with pre-existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

It is never safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. Households with toddlers are advised to lock cars, even when parked in the owner's driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car. They can die in 10 minutes. A reported 33 children died in hot cars in 2022 in the U.S.

