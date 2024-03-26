Hot for high-end homes: Here are Daytona's top 5 most expensive homes sold this year

Through the first two-and-a-half months of 2024, Volusia County has already seen the sale of more than 40 luxury homes for $1 million or more.

That number already exceeds the 38 million-dollar-plus homes sold during the first three months of last year.

Most, although not all, high-end homes in Volusia County are purchased in cash, according to Realtors. A few deals involve financing, but not as much as for homes sold for less than a million dollars. That's why luxury home sales are not as affected by high interest rates as properties listed in lower price ranges.

Here's a look at the top five luxury home sales in Volusia County so far this year.

1. $5.18 million: 700 N. Peninsula Ave., New Smyrna Beach

This home at 700 N. Peninsula Drive in New Smyrna Beach was sold by listing agent Terri Jackson of The Keyes Company on March 1, 2024 for $5.185 million.

SALE PRICE: $5.185 million

DATE SALE CLOSED: March 1

DESCRIPTION: Built in 2009, this 5-bedroom, 6-bath house along the Intracoastal Waterway offers 5,120-square-feet of living space and a 3.5-car garage. It sits on a half-acre lot with 57 feet of frontage along the river as well as a dock. The backyard includes a covered lanai and an outdoor kitchen as well as an infinity pool and spa and a view of the Ponce Inlet lighthouse located just a mile to the north.

WHO HANDLED THE DEAL: The listing agent was Realtor Terri Jackson of The Keyes Company in New Smyrna Beach. The buyers' agent was Pat Collado, the broker/owner of Collado Real Estate in New Smyrna Beach.

2. $3.6 million: 175 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

The oceanfront mansion of the late Hawaiian Tropic founder at 175 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Ormond Beach was sold on March 15, 2024 for $3.6 million. The listing agent was Bill Navarra of Realty Pros Assured who also represented the buyers.

SALE PRICE: $3.6 milllion

DATE SALE CLOSED: March 15

DESCRIPTION: Built in 1987, this 4-bedroom, 5-bath oceanfront home was the longtime home of the late Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice, who died in May 2022 at the age of 81. The massive three-story house offers 12,400 square feet of living space and sits on a full acre that includes 200 feet along the beach.

The home includes a room that Rice used as a discotheque modeled after the famous Studio 54 in New York City. The mansion's crowning glory is its huge indoor pool adorned with statues of winged fairy nymphs that connects to one of the property's two outdoor pools.

WHO HANDLED THE DEAL: The listing agent was Bill Navarra, the broker/owner of Realty Pros Assured in Ormond Beach. Navarra wound up representing both the Ron Rice Estate as well as the buyers, a couple from the Carolinas whose son plans to relocate from South Florida to live in the house.

3. $3.4 million: 357 N. Beach St., Ormond Beach

This riverfront home at 357 N. Beach St. in Ormond Beach sold on March 4, 2024, for $3.4 million. The listing agent was also the property's seller, Realtor Janelle Mertins of Pegasus Realty in Ocala. Mertins owned it as a vacation home. The buyers were represented by Realtors Matthew Renshaw and Ann Alexander, both with Realty Pros Assured.

SALE PRICE: $3.4 million

DATE SALE CLOSED: March 4

DESCRIPTION: Built in 2012, this 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath riverfront home offers 6,813 square feet of living space. It sits on a 0.67-acre lot that includes 150 feet along the Halifax River as well as a refurbished dock. The backyard includes a pool and spa. The view from the house includes the river as well as the Granada Bridge.

WHO HANDLED THE DEAL: The listing agent was also the property's seller, Janelle Mertins, a Realtor and former owner of Pegasus Realty & Associates in Ocala. Mertins bought the home two years ago as a vacation getaway. The buyers' agents were Matthew Renshaw and Ann Alexander, both with Realty Pros Assured in Ormond Beach.

4. $3 million: 1000 Sudbury Lane, Ormond Beach

This 5-bedroom, 5-bath home at 1000 Sudbury Lane in Ormond Beach's Plantation Bay community sold on March 15, 2024 for $3 million. The 5,835-square-foot home is along a golf course and includes a screened-in pool. The listing agent was Debbie Spelman. The buyers were represented by Carol Paquette. Both are Realtors with Venture Development Realty Inc.

SALE PRICE: $3 million

DATE SALE CLOSED: March 15

DESCRIPTION: Built in 2021, this 5-bedroom, 6.5-bath custom home in Ormond Beach's Plantation Bay community offers 5,835 square feet of living space and includes a four-car garage. It overlooks a golf course. The 1.03-acre property includes a pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a full bath. The house includes an additional apartment suite.

WHO HANDLED THE DEAL: Realtor Debbie Spelman of Venture Development Realty (based at Plantation Bay) represented the sellers. Her colleague at Venture Development Realtor, Realtor Carol Paquette, represented the buyers.

5. $2.6 million: 667 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

SALE PRICE: $2.6 million

DATE SALE CLOSED: March 4

DESCRIPTION: Built in 2000, this custom home along the ocean has 4 bedrooms and 5 baths and 4,507 square feet of living space. It includes a guest house, multiple rooftop terraces, a gated courtyard and two garages that can accommodate a total of more than four cars. It sits on a 0.49-acre lot.

WHO HANDLED THE DEAL: Ryan Adams, a Realtor with Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors in Ormond Beach, represented both the buyers and sellers.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Check out the top 5 most expensive homes sold in Volusia this year