Hot, Hazy, Humid – Rain Chances Slowly Climb This Week

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area until 8PM with ‘feels-like’ temperatures between 100-108. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, although any rain coverage looks to be spotty through the evening. All rain ends shortly before sunset.

Highs around 90 again on Tuesday with upper 80s more common through the rest of the week as rain chances slowly start to climb. Each day will feature at least a spotty rain chance, predominantly in the afternoon/early evening hours.

It is a tricky setup as a few disturbances will be moving across the region, but the exact timing of higher rain chances will be difficult to pinpoint. As it stands now, the greater rain coverage through Wednesday looks to be across the western part of Louisiana into Southeast Texas.

By Thursday and into the upcoming weekend, I’m maintaining at least scattered rain chances. Daily washouts not expected, but we could use any rainfall! It’s been 9 days and counting without measurable rainfall at the airport. We’re about 1″ below for the month.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.