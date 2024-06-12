Hot gulf rain machine may snag first name of hurricane season after soaking Florida

Broadly defining summer as Easter to Halloween, there are three kinds of summer weather in Florida: hot and wet, hotter and dry, and a third kind that shall not be named. This week, depending on where you stand along the Gulf Coast, all three options are in play, though that dreaded third kind is likely to have a peripheral appearance – at least in name.

Florida’s current weather is a study in this contrast. While North Florida bakes under a McDonald's fry lamp sun, Central and South Florida are seeing widespread soaking rainfall and scattered flash flooding courtesy of a tropical disturbance extending from the eastern Gulf of Mexico into the Southwest Atlantic.

While this disturbance will not become a named tropical storm before clearing Florida, local impacts will continue to be significant, particularly in Southwest Florida. If I was Malcolm Gladwell, I might say something sticky like “rain without a name, impacts stay the same.”

The issue is that periodic deep convection has been developing for several days to the east of the disturbance’s weak low-level circulation, which has meandered from the southeastern Gulf into Florida. Wind shear is displacing this convection away from the low’s center and preventing tropical development, but divergent upper-level winds are favorable for rising motion in the atmosphere.

Couple that with deep Caribbean moisture and record Gulf water temps already in the mid-80s, and you have a recipe for disorganized but drenching storm clusters. As of mid-day Wednesday, rainfall totals south of Orlando are mostly in the 1-3” range, a beneficial antidote to ongoing severe drought.

However, excessive rainfall of 3-6” or more has fallen across the southern tip of Florida, triggering intermittent Flood Warnings in Metro South Florida.

The Sarasota area saw around 6" of rain in just a few hours on Tuesday evening, causing serious flood problems.

With several additional rounds of heavy rainfall likely through early Friday, more street and river flooding are a good bet, especially where soils are already saturated. Coastal Southwest Florida and urban Southeast Florida are at the greatest risk of another 3-6”+, but everyone in south-central and South Florida should be monitoring local National Weather Service forecasts for up-to-date Flood and Flash Flood Warnings.

As Malcolm Gladwell would say, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Tropical conditions show storms associated with Invest 90L moving from Gulf of Mexico and across Florida June 11, 2024.

Rain coverage in Florida should decline on Friday as the area of low pressure moves away from the Southeast. As it accelerates out-to-sea, apparent wind shear will diminish, and a thermodynamic boost from the Gulf Stream may help the low snag the name Alberto.

However, even if it does become the first named storm of 2024, there will be no further impacts on land.

Rainmaker emblematic of messy June storms to start hurricane season

This tropical troublemaker will thus join the list of unheralded systems to have its greatest impacts before receiving a name or never be classified at all, like last November’s unnamed storm in South Florida, the precursor to Alex in June 2022, or the deadly Louisiana floods of August 2016.

While each of these systems failed to meet the formal criteria to become a depression or storm, there’s not a lot separating them from messy June storms like 2012’s Debby, 2020’s Cristobal, or 2021’s Claudette.

In fact, while storm surge is the leading historical cause of death from hurricanes, since 2013 over half of the direct fatalities from tropical cyclones have been due to freshwater flooding, with wind accounting for just 10% of deaths in the past 60 years.

This gap would likely expand further with the inclusion of flash and river floods caused by unnamed tropical disturbances, and shows that rainfall is every bit the threat that storm surge and wind are, if not an even greater one due to lower predictability of localized impacts.

Another tropical troublemaker pops up near Texas and Mexico

This lesson is also applicable to the other chance of tropical development this week. Low pressure over the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico will move little over the next few days, and it will combine over the weekend with another disturbance pirouetting around a broad gyre over Central America.

This combo has a decent shot at becoming a tropical storm over the western or southern Gulf early next week and could strengthen further before reaching land with upper-level outflow appearing conducive for development.

Tropical conditions 8 a.m. June 12, 2024.

High pressure over the Deep South at that time should steer whatever forms west or northwest, away from Florida and towards Mexico or Texas. These areas should at the very least expect heavy rainfall potential, and perhaps more.

In short, for those in South Florida this week and the western Gulf Coast next week, be mindful of the contrarian fact that rain without a name can be just as impactful as rain with a name, and that perhaps the first and third kinds of summer weather aren’t so different under certain circumstances.

For the rest of us, slather on that UVA and UVB protection, and keep watching the skies.

Ryan Truchelut, WeatherTiger

Dr. Ryan Truchelut is chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger, a Tallahassee company providing forensic meteorology expert witness services, and agricultural and hurricane forecasting subscriptions. Visit weathertiger.com to learn more. Email Truchelut at ryan@weathertiger.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida hurricane forecast: Flooding rain to a tropical depression?