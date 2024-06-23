How hot will it be in Fayetteville this summer? Here's what Climate Prediction Center says

As it continues to heat up in Fayetteville this summer, just how hot is it meant to get?

Fayetteville residents have experienced multiple days over 90 degrees this month, with temperatures reaching 95 degrees last week.

So will this summer be warmer than usual? The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center reported new data on June 14 suggesting it might be, predicting a 60% to 70% chance that temperatures will be above normal June 29 through July 12. Here's what the center is predicting.

How hot will summer 2024 be in Fayetteville?

The Climate Prediction Center's Seasonal Temperature Outlook for June, July and August predicts a 50% to 60% chance that average temperatures will be above normal in Fayetteville and most of North Carolina. The Weather Channel's historical monthly averages for June, July and August are 88, 91 and 89 degrees, respectively.

Last year's average normal temperature for the southern coastal plain region of North Carolina, where Fayetteville is located, was 87.9 degrees from June to August, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Its data shows that the average maximum temperature in May was 82.5 degrees, which is its most recent data. The average maximum temperature for this region in May 2023 was only 77.5 degrees, according to the website.

How much will it rain this summer?

The Climate Prediction Center says North Carolina can expect 40% to 50% above-normal precipitation in June, July and August. Last month brought an average of 5.36 inches of rain in North Carolina, whereas May 2023 had an average of 3 inches of rain, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

