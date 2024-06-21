How hot will it get? Here’s what to expect where you are this weekend

The heat wave baking most of the country will produce temperatures that will feel like triple digits and approach record-breaking highs across the Delaware Valley over the weekend.

It’s already been hot enough to cook an egg in a car, as the video above shows.

So, here's just how hot it is expected to get through the weekend.

How hot will it be in Delaware?

The National Weather Service's weekend forecast for Wilmington is calling for temperatures to reach 97 degrees on Saturday, producing a heat index value of 102 degrees.

The heat will intensify in Wilmington on Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 99 degrees.

How hot will it be in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, too, will simmer all weekend long.

The National Weather Service is expecting temperatures to reach 98 degrees in Philly on Saturday, with a chance of afternoon storms.

Philly will flirt with triple digits on Sunday, as the weather service expects temperatures to reach 99 degrees.

How hot will it be in South Jersey?

There will be no relief from the oppressive weekend heat on either side of the Delaware River.

South Jersey will broil under temperatures that will each the upper 90s on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's forecast for South Jersey.

Sunday will be a repeat affair in South Jersey, with temperatures again expected to zoom up through the mid 90s.

All-time heat records in the Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service pushed an alert early Friday morning warning of the excessive heat to come.

This weekend will be a scorcher, as the National Weather Service is predicting record-breaking heat across Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"Here are the high temperature records for today, Saturday, and Sunday," read the National Weather Service's heat alert on X. "High temperature records today look to be safe. Records will be challenged over the weekend."

Here are the all-time highs for the National Weather Service's climate sites in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania:

Wilmington : 98 degrees on Friday (2012); 98 degrees on Saturday (1988); 100 degrees on Sunday (1894)

Atlantic City Airport : 97 degrees on Friday (1988); 100 degrees on Saturday (1988); 98 degrees on Sunday (1988)

Atlantic City Marina : 94 degrees on Friday (2012); 92 degrees on Saturday (1949); 91 degrees on Sunday (1909)

Georgetown, NJ : 99 degrees on Friday (2012); 97 degrees on Saturday (2012); 100 degrees on Sunday (1988)

Trenton : 97 degrees on Friday (1923); 99 degrees on Saturday (1988); 97 degrees on Sunday (1894)

Mount Pocono, PA : 90 degrees on Friday (1953); 90 degrees on Saturday (1908); 90 degrees on Sunday (1908)

Philadelphia : 99 degrees on Friday (1923); 100 degrees on Saturday (1988); 97 degrees on Sunday (1984)

Reading, PA: 99 degrees on Friday (1923); 96 degrees on Saturday (1921); 96 degrees on Sunday (1908)

Excessive heat watch issued for the Delaware Valley

The National Weather Service also issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the entire Delaware Valley that will last at least through Sunday.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," advised the weather derive through its alert. "Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Northeast temps to flirt with 100-degree mark