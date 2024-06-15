Hot and dry weather continues

Drier and hotter weather moved in today. Temperatures climbed back to near and warmer than normal this afternoon with sunny to mostly sunny skies. It will be even hotter on Father’s Day with more 90s and 100s. The heat will continue into early next week, with high temperatures falling only a couple degrees. Windier weather develops Monday afternoon, likely bringing a high fire danger across parts of the state. The windy weather won’t last long with quieter conditions again by Wednesday.

A monsoon-like patter will develop late next week and bringing back scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances beginning next Thursday and will likely continue into the following weekend.

