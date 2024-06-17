Hot and dry before monsoon pattern moves into New Mexico

It was another hot day across the state and the heat will continue into early next week, with high temperatures falling only a couple degrees. Windier weather develops Monday afternoon, bringing a high fire danger across parts of the state. The windy weather won’t last long with quieter conditions again by Wednesday.

A monsoon-like pattern will develop late week and bringing back scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances beginning Thursday and will likely continue into the weekend.

