How hot did it get over holiday weekend? Florida broke several records. Will cold front help?

As promised, the Memorial Day weekend brought plenty of heat to Florida, and several cities set records when it came to temperatures.

Most of the state won't get much relief today, although there is a "cold" front moving into the state.

Humid conditions are making conditions feel even warmer, with heat indices hitting triple digits over the three-day weekend and expected to get as high as 105 in some locations today.

Here's what happened over the weekend and what to expect in the coming days.

Several Florida cities set heat records over the Memorial Day holiday

Record high temperatures set in Melbourne and Fort Pierce over the Memorial Day weekend May 2024.

Records were made to be broken and unfortunately, in this case, several were broken during the unofficial start of summer across Florida. Record broken included:

Saturday, May 25 Windermere: 96



Sunday, May 26 West Palm Beach: 95 Fort Lauderdale: 96 Miami: 96 Winter Haven: 98 Orlando: 97 Sanford: 97 Leesburg: 96



Monday, May 27 Melbourne: 98 Fort Pierce: 98; Second warmest May temperature since records began Orlando: 97 Sanford: 97 West Palm Beach: 97 Clermont: 100 Windermere: 96



Why is it so hot?

An area of high pressure building over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Peninsula means few clouds, according to AccuWeather. sinking air associated with the system will result in sparse cloud cover.

"This will allow intense late-May sunshine to expand and bake areas from southern and central Texas to much of Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana, as well as the southern and central portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia," AccuWeather said.

Will the heat continue across Florida?

Expect temperatures to trend 5 to 10 degrees above historical averages, AccuWeather said. More records may be broken.

The extreme heat will linger along much of the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors into midweek, forecasters said.

Will 'cold' front approaching Florida provide any relief to heat?

Approaching front could increase chances of showers and storms tonight and tomorrow!! The highest chances are expected along the Nature Coast and interior areas of the FL Peninsula, so bring the umbrella with you! ☂️



Highs should still climb into the 90s on Tuesday🥵#FLwx pic.twitter.com/96hljjEroC — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) May 27, 2024

A "cold" front is approaching Florida and could increase the chances for showers and storms. Don't expect temperatures to drop by much.

Early Tuesday, the front was along the Interstate 10 corridor and expected to drift south through the day before stalling just off the coast tonight, according to the National Weather Service Mobile.

Storms are expected to reach the Nature Coast Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay and reach East Central Florida Wednesday and linger through the remainder of the week.

Panhandle: Mostly clear skies will mean temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Heat index is expected to be below triple digits with drier air in place. Friday and Saturday look to be the best chances for rain and chance for thunderstorms.

Tallahassee, North Florida: A chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning then dry until a chance for storms again Friday and Saturday. Highs are generally in the upper 80s to mid 90s each afternoon in Tallahassee but in the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100 in North Central Florida Tuesday before drier air moves into the area Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be a bit above normal, around 90 to lower 90s.

Central Florida: Isolated thunderstorms are possible north of Interstate 4 Tuesday morning and could bring strong wind gusts and locally heavy downpours. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, with peak heat indices between 100 to 105 across East Central Florida before residents see some relief late in the week, according to the National Weather Service, Melbourne.

South Florida: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, with the highest coverage expected over the eastern half of Florida. Some storms could be strong, capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service, Miami. Heat indices will approach 105 and could reach as high as 110 briefly over portions of the east coast this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the remainder of the workweek. Any storm will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Peak Heat Indices of 100 to 105 are possible through mid week.

Southwest Florida: As the cold front lingers over the Florida Peninsula during the middle of the week, scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible over Southwest Florida Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm through Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s over the interior and low to mid 90s along the coast, according to the National Weather Service, Tampa Bay. Higher rain chances arrived Friday and through the weekend as temperatures drop a few degrees back down to near normal.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida temperatures break heat records. Cold front won't help much