After hot debate, Lakeland OK's $300,000 for LED parking aids in two downtown garages

The high cost of implementing changes to Lakeland's downtown parking system left nearly half the city commissioners looking for the nearest off-ramp.

The commission voted 4-3 on Monday morning to spend nearly $300,000 to have Massachusetts-based TCS International Inc. install parking guidance systems in the Main Street and Heritage Plaza parking garages.

"I'm looking at this fiscally asking for an additional $60,000 to protect an interest, and that seems a little fiscally off," Commissioner Guy LaLonde said.

LaLonde and Commissioners Mike Musick and Bill Read voted against the project, largely because of the price tag and who would be picking it up. The cost of the system increased by more than $63,000 when it was changed from an LED sign displaying how many public spaces are available in Heritage Plaza to include LED indicators above each individual parking space below the third level.

Tess Schwartz, the city's traffic operations manager, said the aim was to make the available public parking spots "very, very straightforward" for drivers entering the Heritage Plaza parking garage.

The garage is uniquely set up as a condominium association, with specific spaces being owned and reserved for the city's private partners who helped build the garage: Lakeland Regional Health, MidFlorida Credit Union, and Heritage Plaza's owner BKP Five.

"We did approach the condo association to see if they would be interested in sharing in that cost," Schwartz told commissioners on Monday. "Their feeling was it was something that was a public benefit, that would benefit residents not necessarily the other users."

LaLonde asked why the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority didn't have any financial involvement or contribution to the parking system.

Julie Townsend, the LDDA's executive director, told The Ledger via text message the organization was never approached about funding.

Mayor Bill Mutz suggested the commission could vote down the contract and to go back out to the condo association and LDDA seeking help with funding. He said the commission could try to get its partners to fund half the difference, or roughly $30,000.

Commissioners Stephanie Madden and Sara Roberts McCarley were against going back to the city's private-public partners to try to renegotiate for additional funds.

"I would hope more people would step forward and do a [private-public partnership]. I don't want it to look like we are adding more costs," Madden said.

The commission has previously discussed the idea of building another parking garage in future years if and when it's needed.

"I don't want to hinder that and discourage others from coming forward," McCarley said.

Schwartz said the individual parking space indicator lights could be turned red to indicate the slots are unavailable when maintenance is being done — one possible benefit to the garage's private partners. It will also allow the city to better understand how spaces in the garage are being utilized.

