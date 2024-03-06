'Hot' competition returns to Rochester's First Presbyterian Church

Mar. 6—Maine has its lobster, Nebraska its beef.

And Minnesota?

Hotdish, a uniquely midwestern invention that has fed millions at church events, potlucks, family reunions and funerals, wherever people gather to share a meal. To call it iconic is an understatement. Nowhere was its popularity on display better than at a recent hotdish competition at First Presbyterian Church (512 Third St. SW).

Only in its second year, this event is quickly becoming a tradition. Part of the festivities included a talent show with the youngest to the oldest taking part. John Stender, the church's music director, is the force behind it all.

Since there was no sign-up for who was bringing what those in charge worried about quantities. Would there be enough? (Last year they ran out!)

No worries. Members brought in 24 generously sized hot dishes and had the option of theirs being judged or not. About half decided to be part of that. There were a variety of salads from greens to Jello to marinated vegetables. Desserts filled up a table — brownies, cookies and bars, mostly chocolate of course. However, those aside, it was the variety of hotdishes that stole the show.

Who knew the countless ways you can create something with just a few ingredients? They included ground beef, chicken, sausage, tuna, canned and fresh vegetables mixed with every kind of pasta as well as interesting variations of mac and cheese, one of which was a prize winner. There were also some using rice as well as wild rice. Tater Tots were a popular topping, no surprise. Even though close to 160 were in attendance, no worries about running out. In fact some went back for seconds (including me). One of the most unique entries was a French onion soup dish (might have been my favorite.)

The four judges, Jane Murl, John Kreusel, Carol Evans (last year's winner) and Brad Lory had quite a task to choose the top three. With so many different tastes and textures they were sequestered in the kitchen for almost an hour, tasting once, tasting twice, and then once again weighing the pros and cons of each. (The winning recipes are included here).

These dishes, as varied as they are, are very much an American midwestern invention originally put together by farm wives in the early 1930s. The intention was to make what food they have stretch farther. Campbell's condensed cream soups helped with that effort and are still often a key ingredient with cream of mushroom the most popular. The one essential requirement is the dish must be baked in an oven, not in a skillet on top of the stove, hence its name hot dish.

There has been a long-standing debate of how it's spelled — hotdish, or hot dish, one word or two? Who cares, it's a favorite whenever it's served.

The over-all winner from Belinda Brandon, a recipe that she has taken to Presbyterian dinners as long as she can remember, she says. It originated with an aunt in Dassel, Minnesota.

1-1/2 large sweet onion, diced

8 slices thick, smoked bacon, diced

16 oz. noodles

3 cans Campbell's cream of mushroom soup

1/2 can water

1/8 tsp. black pepper

Dash cayenne pepper

1 can Libby's corned beef, cut up

1-1/2 cups grated cheese

1/2 cup bread crumbs

Cook noodles in boiling water for 10 minutes or according to package directions. Preheat oven to 400. Fry bacon and onions in large skillet until tender and lightly browned. Add soup, water and peppers. Add cooked noodles, then add corned beef. Stir well, then pour into an 11 x 16 greased casserole dish. Sprinkle with cheese, then bread crumbs. Bake 15 minutes or until browned.

This, submitted by Jan Hosier, took second place.

4 cups frozen, seasoned potato puffs

1 large shallot

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 lb. ground beef (or chicken)

8 oz. sliced white mushrooms

1 (10.5 oz. can) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup whole milk

2 cups frozen peas and carrots

1 refrigerated rolled pie crust

Preheat oven to 400. Arrange potatoes in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake 12 -14 minutes until golden. Meanwhile chop shallot finely. Preheat large saute pan over medium high for 2-3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add shallots and ground beef, brown 5-7 minutes stirring to crumble meat until no longer pink. Meat should be 160. Add mushrooms and cook and stir 2-3 minutes until mushrooms are tender. Stir in soup. milk, peas and carrots. Cook and stir 2-3 minutes until hot and blended. Remove pan from heat. Remove potatoes from oven and top with ground beef mixture. Arrange pie crust carefully over top of baking dish. Trim or fold over edge of crust to fit, then crimp edges to seal. Bake 25-30 minutes until crust is golden. Let stand 5 minutes to cool. Serve.

Leslie Litwiller took third place with this favorite.

1 16-oz. pkg. elbow macaroni

1/2 cup evaporated milk

2 eggs

1 8-oz. container sour cream

1 tsp. seasoning salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 T butter, melted

Panko bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly grease a casserole dish. Bring a large pot of slightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook to al dente (about 8 minutes). Drain and rinse with cold water. Mix milk ,eggs, sour cream, salt and pepper in a bowl. Layer macaroni, cheddar cheese and milk mixture into prepared casserole dish. Continue layering until full. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top. Combine melted butter and Panko crumbs and sprinkle on top. Bake until golden and bubbly, 25-30 minutes.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'. Send comments or story tips to

life@postbulletin.com

.