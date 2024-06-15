What We’re Tracking

Isolated weekend storm chances

Heating back up for Father’s Day

Few mid week storm chances.

There’s a few storms moving through our northern counties this morning as a system moves across Nebraska. Nothing has been severe out of it but some spots have seen heavy rainfall, lightning, and some stronger wind gusts. This system should move out shortly after daybreak.

Some of the cloud cover from this morning’s system may hang around for part of Saturday, but we should clear out for the remainder of the weekend. Another hot day with temperatures above average as we are expected to climb back into the middle 90’s with high humidity. Heat index values may very well feel like 100°+ later today.

Average temperatures are typically in the upper 80’s for this time of year. Winds speed are also picking up for this afternoon, wind gust near 30 MPH. Overall a hot and breezy Saturday ahead.

Temperatures will climb back into the middle to upper 90s heading into Father’s Day and even into early next week. Heat index values will continue to approach triple digits as we have very limited rain chances and not much relief in sight. Make sure if you have to be outside to take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

