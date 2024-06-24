How hot will it get in Asheville? 90-degree days coming: What to know about heat index.

Don't let the June 24 relatively normal temperatures fool you. The heat is going to crank up again later this week in the Asheville area.

The high Monday is expected to reach 86, according to the National Weather Service. That's a bit of relief after a high of 92 Sunday at the Asheville Airport. That was 8 degrees above the normal high for this time of year, 84, but it wasn't far off the record high for June 23, which is 94 (1951). It did mark the first day this year that the temperature in Asheville was 90 degree or more.

What is the weather forecast for Asheville?

Here's an outlook for the next week, according to the weather service:

Tuesday June 25: High 90, low 65.

Wednesday, June 26: High 92, low 68.

Thursday, June 27: High 87, low 66.

Friday, June 28: High 87, low 70.

Saturday, June 29: High 88, low 70.

Sunday, June 30: High 87.

The high Wednesday in Hendersonville is expected to reach 91.

"Wednesday will be the warmest day for the rest of the week," said Joshua Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina. After that, we're going to cool down a bit as a cold front moved through. But that will be more like a 'less hot front.'"

The record high at the Asheville Airport for June 25 is 99 degrees, set in 1952, Palmer said. The record high for June 26 is 95 (1988).

"I don't think the records are in jeopardy," Palmer said.

Cooling assistance

Need help cooling down? ABCCM is offering air conditioners and fans for those who can't afford them. People who qualify can pick up fans and air conditioners at the following ABCCM locations:

Asheville: Downtown Crisis Ministry, 24 Cumberland Ave., 828-259-5300.

Arden: South Crisis Ministry, 10 Buck Shoals Road, 828-259-5302.

Candler: Hominy Valley Crisis Ministry, 1914 Smokey Park Highway, 828-259-5301.

Weaverville: North Samaritan Crisis Ministry, 403 Weaverville Highway, 828-259-5303.

How much rain will Asheville get?

Early risers Monday, June 24, may have noticed evidence of rain, and Palmer confirmed that 0.05 inch of rain was recorded at the airport.

"It was basically enough to wet the dust," Palmer said.

Asheville has received 1.52 inches of rain in June through Sunday, 2.08 inches below the normal month to date rainfall, according to Palmer.

As for rain the rest of this week, "We have an opportunity, but nothing to be super excited about," Palmer said.

Chances of rain this week are in the 30%-40% range each day, climbing to 50% Sunday, June 30, according to the weather service.

What is heat index?

Sometimes, the temperature alone does not tell the whole story. That's where heat index comes into play.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the body when humidity is combined with the air temperature, the weather service says.

A heat index of 103 degrees or higher can lead to dangerous heat disorders with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity in the heat.

Weather service heat index danger levels:

90-103: Extreme Caution — Heat stroke, heat cramps, or heat exhaustion possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

103-124: Danger — Heat cramps or heat exhaustion likely, and heat stroke possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

105+: Extreme Danger — Heat stroke highly likely.

What is a heat dome?

Per AccuWeather, the term "heat dome" is used to describe a sprawling area of high pressure promoting hot and dry conditions for days or weeks at a time. It is similar to a balloon in the way it expands and contracts as the day goes on. When a certain area is inside it, it can feel very warm. A heat dome can interfere with the production of clouds, leading to an increase in sunlight and high temperatures. In turn, the cooling demand will increase, which may boost the strain on a region's power grid. Drought conditions may also develop due to extended dry and hot spells.

Todd Runkle is the Carolinas Connect editor and a content coach for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at trunkle@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville weather: 90-degree days ahead, heat dome explained