Hot air balloons to fill the skies at Stanislaus County festival. See when and how to join in the fun

Balloons, apricots, bikes and trikes, dairy and more will be celebrated in June across the greater Modesto region.

The second annual Skies the Limit Hot Air Balloon festival returns to Ceres, with plenty of other activities to enjoy.

Patterson’s long-running apricot fest is back, as is Hilmar’s nod to bovines at its dairy festival. Juneteenth will be celebrated in Modesto and Riverbank.

And a new event from the Modesto Children’s Museum includes a ride from the downtown venue to a party at Roosevelt Park.

Here’s a look at just some of the festivals planned in the region for June:

PATTERSON APRICOT FIESTA – May 31-June 2: Annual celebration with craft fair, food and beer booths, live entertainment, a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, kids zone and more. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Patterson. apricotfiesta.com.

BIKE N’ TRIKE – June 1: The Modesto Children’s Museum will hold a community ride beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the museum. The ride will travel through closed streets, along the Virginia Corridor to Roosevelt Park. There will be a celebration at the park with music, summer activities, food and snacks. Registration is $15. www.modestochildrensmuseum.org.

HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL – June 8: Hilmar’s annual event has Little Milkman and Milkmaid contests, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. hilmarchamber.com.

MODESTO JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – June 15: The festival includes activities for children, including bounce houses, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, a Black business expo and community resource information. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Graceada Park, Modesto. 209-568-3643.

A hot air balloon festival will return to Ceres.

CERES HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL – June 15: The second annual Skies the Limit festival has a 6 a.m. opening ceremony honoring Hometown Military Heroes. The tentative event schedule has balloons lifting off beginning at 6 a.m. There will be food, arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, a kids zone and more. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Ceres River Bluff Regional Park, 3761 Hatch Road. Parking and shuttles available. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091557474300.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER BLOCK PARTY – June 15: Annual community event for all ages. Creative activities, free admission to the arts center’s galleries, live music and a variety of vendor booths will be available. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Outside Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. carnegieartsturlock.org.

RIVERBANK JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – June 19: Like the Modesto celebration, the event will feature activities for children including bounce houses, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, a Black business expo and community resource information. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. 209-568-3643.

TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE – June 21-23: The annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, a carnival, parade, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest Sunday. See website for times. West Side Memorial Park, Tuolumne. vfwpost4748.org/tuolumne-lumber-jubilee.

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION – June 28-29: The Turlock Downtown Property Owners Association plans an early Independence Day event featuring a car show, parade and drone show. The parade begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. and the drone show at 9 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a car show, farmers market and a makers market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Downtown Turlock. www.turlockdowntown.com/event.

A glass of apricot sangria during a past year’s Patterson Apricot Fiesta.