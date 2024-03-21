Hot air balloon crashes into power line, igniting fiery scene along Minnesota highway

Three people escaped without major injuries after a hot air balloon they were in struck a power line and crashed along a Minnesota highway, police say.

The hot air balloon was attempting to land Wednesday, March 20, in Rochester when a gust of wind pushed it into the power line, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Video shared on social media shows sparks fly before the balloon becomes detached from the basket carrying three people.

“I was driving home on (U.S. Highway) 63 there and as soon as I saw the hot air balloon going in the air I was like, ‘Okay they’re gonna land in the field.’” Brady Ploenzke told KAAL. “I was like, ‘Okay it’s getting a little closer,’ then I saw a huge flash of light.”

ROCHESTER: Hot air balloon crash- Units are on scene of a hot air balloon that crashed into a power line on Highway 63 South, near 40th St SW. Initial reports indicate that there were four people on board and no injuries were reported. - A section of ditch was on fire and was… pic.twitter.com/aJgeSeOXoR — MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) March 21, 2024

The basket landed in the grass beside the highway as traffic stopped to help the people inside. The crash caused the basket to catch fire, leading to a smoky scene.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, police said. The balloon was later found a couple of miles away.

Two of the three people inside the basket suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Mike Lesmeister, the balloon’s pilot, told KSTP it was his first issue in 27 years as a hot air balloon operator.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Rochester is about a 90-mile drive southeast of Minneapolis.

